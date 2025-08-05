Published 8:52 am Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Tisa Miller

Nov. 2, 1968– Aug. 2, 2025

Tisa “Renee” Miller, 56, of Willow Wood, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

She was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on Nov. 2, 1968, to her parents; Gary Smith (Sue), of Norwalk, and Florence (Skeens) Whitcomb (Chas), of Coshocton.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Miller, whom she married Oct. 2, 2004.

Renee graduated from Belfry High School and is of the Christian faith.

Renee was a former secretary at Women’s Health Services, but her favorite job was being “Grammy” to seven wonderful grandchildren.

She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and really enjoyed watching her oldest granddaughter play softball.

She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, and her home was always open to any of their friends.

In addition to her husband, those left to cherish her memory are her children, Jordan Marcum (Cait), of Barboursville, West Virginia, M’Kenzie Wilson, of Willow Wood, Hayden Miller, of Willow Wood; her seven grandchildren, Silas, Scarlett, Grace, Novalie, Amelia, Owen, Grady; and her brother; Gary “Butch” Smith (Gerri), of Columbus.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday in the Symmes Valley High School Gymnasium, 14778 State Route 141, Willow Wood, with Pastor Robert Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the school.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Miller family.

www.phillipsfuneralhome.net