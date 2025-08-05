Ticks, fleas are annoying pests

I am itching.

Not just a little.

I mean the kind of itching that wakes you up at 2 a.m., the kind that has you scratching your ankles until they bleed and leaves you wondering if you’ll ever feel comfortable again.

As a veterinarian, I’m used to dealing with things that creep and crawl, but this time, the tables have turned — and I’m the one under attack.

It started innocently enough. I was outside, enjoying a bit of summer yard work, when I must have brushed up against the wrong patch of grass.

By the next day, I was covered in tiny, almost invisible ticks. These weren’t your average seed ticks — those I know well. These were even smaller, and under the microscope, they revealed their eight-legged form, confirming they were not baby-baby ticks (larvae), but nymphs.

Despite their size, their bite packs a punch. My ankles, the backs of my knees, and even my waist became a battleground, and no matter how much I tried to ignore the itching, it only got worse.

I know what you’re thinking: “Aren’t you a veterinarian? Don’t you know how to avoid this?”

Trust me, I wish I could say yes, but ticks are masters of stealth. They’re patient, they’re persistent, and they’re everywhere this time of year.

Let’s talk about what I’m dealing with — and what you and your pets might be facing, too.

Ticks are not insects; they’re arachnids, like spiders and mites. They have eight legs (at least after their larval stage) and are notorious for feeding on the blood of mammals, birds, and sometimes reptiles and amphibians.

While most people are familiar with adult ticks — those brown, bean-shaped bugs you occasionally find on your dog — many don’t realize that ticks go through several life stages: egg, larva (six legs), nymph (eight legs) and adult.

What I encountered were nymphs, the “teenagers” of the tick world. They’re small — smaller than a pinhead — and they’re hungry. Because they’re so tiny, they’re easy to miss until you start itching. And, as I found out, they can cause a lot of discomfort.

Unlike chiggers, which are also common in the summer and notorious for their intensely itchy bites (caused by a chitin tube they secrete into your skin), these ticks are visible to the naked eye if you look closely. They latch on, feed for a while, then drop off — sometimes leaving behind a red, itchy bump that can last for days.

The itch is bad enough, but ticks are more than just an annoyance.

They are vectors for a variety of diseases — some of which can be serious for both humans and animals. Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, ehrlichiosis, and anaplasmosis are just a few of the tick-borne illnesses seen in our region. While not every tick carries disease, it only takes one infected bite to cause problems.

For pets, ticks can be even more dangerous. Dogs and cats are susceptible to many of the same diseases as people, and in rare cases, a heavy tick infestation can lead to anemia or even paralysis (caused by the neurotoxin in the saliva of certain ticks).

While we’re talking about parasites, let’s not forget about fleas. Fleas are insects — six-legged, wingless, and famous for their jumping ability. Like ticks, they feed on blood and can cause intense itching, allergic reactions, and skin infections in pets. They’re also vectors for tapeworms and, in some cases, serious diseases like cat scratch fever.

Fleas and ticks thrive in warm, humid environments. If you’re spending time outdoors, especially in tall grass or wooded areas, you and your pets are at risk.

So, what can you do to protect yourself and your pets from these tiny terrors?

For People:

• Wear protective clothing: Long pants, long sleeves, and socks can help keep ticks off your skin. Tuck your pants into your socks when hiking.

• Use insect repellent: Products containing DEET, picaridin, or permethrin (for clothing) are effective against ticks.

• Shower after outdoor activities: This helps wash off any unattached ticks.

• Check yourself thoroughly: Pay attention to ankles, behind knees, waistline, and other warm, hidden areas.

If you find a tick attached to your skin, remove it promptly with fine-tipped tweezers, grasping as close to the skin as possible and pulling straight out. Clean the area, and monitor for signs of infection or illness.

For Pets:

• Use veterinarian-recommended flea and tick preventives: There are a variety of options — oral medications, topical treatments, and collars. The best product depends on your pet’s species, age, health status, and lifestyle. At Guardian Animal Medical Center, we can help you choose the right one.

• Check pets frequently: After walks or outdoor play, inspect your pet’s fur, especially around the head, ears, and between toes.

• Keep your yard tidy: Mow grass, remove leaf litter, and create a barrier between wooded areas and your lawn.

• Treat your home and yard if needed: If you have a flea or tick infestation, professional pest control may be necessary.

If your pet develops excessive scratching, hair loss, red bumps, or you find a tick attached, schedule a visit. Early intervention prevents complications.

As I sit here writing — still itching, still fighting the urge to scratch — I’m reminded that no one is immune to the challenges of summer pests.

Whether you’re a pet owner, a hiker, or a veterinarian, ticks and fleas are a part of life in our area. But with vigilance, prevention, and a little help from your local veterinary team, you can minimize the discomfort and keep your two- and four-legged family members healthy.

If you have questions about ticks, fleas or the best preventive options for your pets, don’t hesitate to reach out.

At Guardian Animal Medical Center, we’re here to listen, educate and advocate for your pets — and, apparently, to share a few personal stories about the hazards of summer in Kentucky.

Stay safe, stay itch-free and don’t let the little things ruin your summer!

MJ Wixsom, DVM MS is a best-selling Amazon author who practices at Guardian Animal Medical Center in Flatwoods, Ky. GuardianAnimal.com 606-928-6566