Citizenship Awards presented
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Citizenship awards were presented at the close of the Lawrence County Fair on July 12, in memory of those who contributed the fair’s history over the years. Families of Merrill Humphreys, Dora Myers, Kristie Owens and Bub Fout were on hand to accept the awards.