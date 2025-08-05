Citizenship Awards presented

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 5, 2025

By Staff Reports

Citizenship awards were presented at the close of the Lawrence County Fair on July 12, in memory of those who contributed the fair's history over the years. Families of Merrill Humphreys, Dora Myers, Kristie Owens and Bub Fout were on hand to accept the awards.   

Citizenship awards were presented at the close of the Lawrence County Fair on July 12, in memory of those who contributed the fair’s history over the years. Families of Merrill Humphreys, Dora Myers, Kristie Owens and Bub Fout were on hand to accept the awards.

