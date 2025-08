Published 1:28 pm Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Bryston Adkins

Bryston Lee Adkins, 6, of Proctorville, died Friday Aug. 1, 2025.

He is survived by his parents, Freddie and Brooklin Adkins.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.