Published 2:38 pm Monday, August 4, 2025

Timothy Summers

Timothy Lee Summers, 69, of Ironton, died Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Larry Barker.

Visitation will be Tuesday 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the funeral home, to help with final expenses.

