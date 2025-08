Published 1:58 pm Monday, August 4, 2025

Robert Holley II

Robert Eugene Holley II, 48, of Crown City, died Thursday, July 31, 2025.

He is survived by his daughter, Brooklyn Thacker.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Visitation will be 1–2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.