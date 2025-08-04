Grant applications available for nonprofits, schools and public organizations serving Lawrence County

Staff report

The Lawrence County Community Foundation (LCCF), in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), is accepting grant applications for projects and programs benefiting the people and communities of Lawrence County.

The 2025 application period for grant funding closes Sept. 9.

Nonprofits, schools and public organizations serving Lawrence County are eligible for this grant opportunity. Other groups working in fiscal agent partnership with a nonprofit or public organization are eligible to apply. If you need help finding a fiscal agent, contact LCCF for assistance.

Funding requests should be limited to a maximum of $5,000, but larger requests may be considered based on potential impact. Priority will be given to Lawrence County-based organizations not previously funded during the 2024 grant cycle. Approximately $70,000 in grant funding is available to be awarded this year.

Additional information and the 2025 grant application can be found at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Lawrence.

LCCF will award grants that advance opportunities across five funding areas: arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services. Emphasis is on supporting individuals of all ages who are spearheading projects and programs that create opportunities, meet pressing needs and unleash the potential within Lawrence County.

Each year, earnings from charitable giving to LCCF’s endowment fund are reinvested in Lawrence County through grants that meet the county’s greatest needs and most promising opportunities. In 2024, LCCF, one of FAO’s 15 affiliate foundation partners, awarded six grants to organizations serving Lawrence County.

To learn more about LCCF and how to support its work, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Lawrence, email Lawrence@ffao.org or call 740-753-1111.

About the Lawrence County Community Foundation

The Lawrence County Community Foundation (LCCF) was established in July 2022 by the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization and Lawrence County Commission as a vehicle for attracting resources that can be invested to benefit Lawrence County residents today and into the future. A local foundation affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, LCCF is committed to increasing opportunities for Lawrence County communities and residents by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. To learn more, visit www.appalachianohio.org/Lawrence.

About the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, a 501(c)(3) public charity, is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. In partnership with 15 affiliate foundations, FAO works to unleash the collective potential within Appalachian Ohio by encouraging and supporting philanthropy. For more information, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org and follow FAO on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.