Men indicted for strangulation

Two men, in separate cases, are facing domestic violence charges and a South Point man is facing a charge of sexual contact with minor after the July Lawrence County Grand Jury returned indictments on July 25.

John Paul Blair, 46, Ironton, is facing one count of fourth-degree felony strangulation and one count of first-degree domestic violence for attempting to strangle a woman that the indictment said was either a family member or lived in the same household or the pair was dating. The case will be heard by Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andrew Ballard.

Charles Andrew Hardy, 25, Proctorville, facing one count of third-degree felony strangulation and one count of first-degree domestic violence to a woman, that the indictment said was either a family member or lived in the same household. The case will be heard by Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley.

Harold W. Masker II, 82, South Point, has been charged with having sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 from July 1, 2022 through Sept. 1, 2022. His case will be heard by Ballard.

He was indicted on one count of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition.

Other people indicted and their charges include:

• James M. Gray III, 71, Gallipolis, two counts of fourth-degree felony grand theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree misdemeanor misuse of credit card.

• Thomas J. Coe, 41, South Point, fourth-degree felony trespass in a habitation.

• Dennis Ray Cook, 46, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, third-degree felony having weapons under disability and fourth-degree misdemeanor illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Haleigh Dunford, 23, Proctorville, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony vandalism of government property for damage to a GPS monitor.

• Joseph A. Rollins, 26, Gallipolis, second-degree felony felonious assault, first-degree misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Daniel Lee Lucas, 38, South Point, fourth-degree felony driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Devin Michael Stapleton, 24, Ironton, two counts of fifth-degree felony theft.

• Michael R. Sisler, 34, Ironton, fourth-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and first-degree misdemeanor endangering children.

• Mulu F. Gemerew, 45, Reynoldsburg, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property and first-degree felony possession of cocaine.

• Kerry T. Coleman, 39, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.