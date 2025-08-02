Living in a rock ‘n’ roll fantasy

From left, Harper Caudill, Ella Carr and Jeremiah Cantrell perform in Let Them Rock’s show on July 25 at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

Swipe or click to see more

Aaden Shoup plays guitar in Let Them Rock’s show on July 25 at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

Swipe or click to see more

Art Lima, co-owner and instructor for Let Them Rock, congratulates the class on their show at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky on July 25. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

Swipe or click to see more

Seven students took part in Let Them Rock’s show on July 25 at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

Swipe or click to see more

Harper Caudill and Aaden Shoup perform in Let Them Rock’s show on July 25 at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

Swipe or click to see more

Ella Carr and instructor Connor Kimbler perform in Let Them Rock’s show on July 25 at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

Swipe or click to see more

Lilly Raney sings in Let Them Rock’s show on July 25 at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

Swipe or click to see more

Jamie Lima, co-owner and instructor for Let Them Rock, introduces the class for their show at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky on July 25. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

Swipe or click to see more

Samuel Miracle plays keyboard in Let Them Rock’s show on July 25 at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

Swipe or click to see more

Jeremiah Cantrell plays guitar in Let Them Rock’s show on July 25 at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

Swipe or click to see more

Let Them Rock debut is part of Paramount camp wrap-up

ASHLAND, Ky. — Art Lima came on stage at the Paramount Arts Center on July 25 and told the audience of how they were about to see something remarkable.

Seven students, all part of the week-long Let Them Rock course at the center’s summer arts camp were ready to perform.

Lima pointed out that, before the course began, the students did not know each other, some had no music experience, but they were about to perform a full show as a functioning band.

Comprised of children and teens, they took the stage and performed a nine-song set, including “Come Together,” by The Beatles, “Seven Nation Army,” by the White Stripes, “Baba O’Reilly, by The Who and “Paranoid,” by Black Sabbath, included as a tribute to the band’s lead singer, Ozzy Osbourne, whose death made headlines during the week of the camp.

The show, which premiered before the arts camp’s production of “Peter Pan,” drew a positive response and a standing ovation from the crowd.

Email newsletter signup

Let Them Rock is an Ashland-based nonprofit, dedicated to teaching students music skills in a performance capacity.

It was founded locally by Lima and his wife, Jamie, a Lawrence County native, who operated a similar performance-based music education franchises in Newark, New Jersey, before moving to Ashland.

In addition to their work at the Paramount, the Limas have also worked with multiple schools in the Tri-State to provide music education through workshops and after-school programs.

This marked the first time Let Them Rock has been a part of the summer arts camps at the Paramount.

Jamie said the students ranged in age from 10-17 and had differing experience levels, with some having previously taken part in Paramount Players theater productions.

The band for the show at the Paramount was comprised of Ella Carr, on vocals; Harper Caudill, on vocals and keyboard; Lilly Raney, on vocals; Jeremiah Cantrell, on guitar; Aaden Shoup, on guitar and bass; Samuel Miracle, on drums and keyboard; and Henry Johnson on drums.

Let Them Rock is now enrolling students in their performance program for Fall/Winter season, Lima said, and the classes will take place at Music Manor, located on Lexington Avenue in Ashland.

For more information, visit Let Them Rock on Facebook or www.letthemrock.org

The Paramount offers youth education opportunities throughout the year. For more information, visit www.paramountartscenter.com

— For more on Let Them Rock, see the upcoming issue of Tri-State Living magazine, out later this month.