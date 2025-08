Published 11:48 am Friday, August 1, 2025

Vada Wilson

Oct. 7, 1941–July 31, 2025

Vada L. Wilson, 83, passed away at her home on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

She was born Oct. 7, 1941 to the late Howard and Linda Justice McKenzie.

She was the widow of Carl Wilson.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 1 p.m, on Monday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home. Burial will be at McKenzie Cemetery.