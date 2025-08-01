Two week tax holiday is an opportunity to shop at local businesses

Staff report

COLUMBUS — The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), Ohio’s leading small business advocacy organization, encourages shoppers to shop small during this year’s sales tax holiday. The sales tax holiday begins at midnight on Aug. 1 and ends at 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 14.

“Ohio’s sales tax holiday is always a great opportunity to shop small, but especially this year since the holiday has been extended to two weeks,” said Cameron Garczyk, NFIB Ohio Assistant State director. “When you shop locally and dine at small businesses, you are keeping your hard-earned money in your community and strengthening the local economy. We hope Ohioans will shop small during the 2025 sales tax holiday and support small businesses.”

Almost all tangible personal property priced at $500 or less is tax-free. Exempt items include clothing, electronics, books, dine-in food, and beverages.

For full details, including eligible items and frequently asked questions, visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s Sales Tax Holiday page.