Published 9:19 am Friday, August 1, 2025

Sean Roberts

May 25, 1975–July 22, 2025

Sean Lear Roberts, 52, anIronton native and Lexington, Kentucky resident passed away peacefully in Hospice of Ashland on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Born on May 25, 1975, Sean was an Ironton Class of 1991 graduate. He was member of Millwright Union local 1090, employed at Keenland Association in Lexington, Kentucky, where he was a valued and skilled carpenter.

He is survived by his wife, Cacy Roberts; children, Kameron, Malakai, Jaelyn, Blaike and Keisean Roberts; his mother, H. Rosetta Roberts; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sean was intelligent, creative, funny, loving and hard working.

He shared his laughter and light with everyone he encountered, and is an irreplaceable husband, father and son and member of the community.

To know Sean is to love him. He will be very much missed by his friends, coworkers and family.

A celebration of life will be 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug 10 at the Elks Club, 416 Park Ave., Ironton.

Everyone who loved Sean is welcome come and celebrate his life and his memory.