Reds hold off Braves to get 3-2 win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Will Benson hit his ninth multi-run homer of the year to power the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Left-handed batters were hitting .292 against the lefty Dylan Dodd coming into the game. With two outs in the seventh, manager Terry Francona elected to let Benson face him and Benson sent it 356 feet to left field.

Matt McLain singled to score Benson to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning. Benson singled and stole second to set up the run.

Brady Singer (9-8) struck out a season-high 10 batters in six scoreless innings. He allowed four hits and a walk. It was his first career win over the Braves in four decisions.

Bryce Elder (4-8) pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits and two walks.

Scott Barlow pitched a scoreless seventh.

Tony Santillan appeared in his major league leading 55th appearance in a scoreless eighth.

The Braves scored both their runs in the ninth. Ozzie Albies singled a run home and Luke Williams hit a sacrifice fly.

Emilio Pagan got his 23rd save in 26 chances.

The Braves’ Austin Riley struck out four times, leaving three runners on base.

Key moment

Singer pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning.

Key stat

Benson has two hits, both home runs against left handed pitchers in 17 at bats.

Up next

Chase Burns (0-3, 6.26) will face Spencer Strider (5-8, 3.71) in the first MLB game in the state of Tennessee in the MLB Speedway Classic.

Reds 3, Braves 2

Atlanta Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Profar lf 4 0 0 0 Lux dh 3 0 2 0 Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 Hays ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 McLain 2b 4 0 1 1 Baldwin c 4 0 1 0 De La Cruz ss 3 0 0 0 Ozuna dh 3 1 0 0 Marte rf 3 0 0 0 Harris cf 4 1 2 0 Steer 1b 2 1 0 0 Albies 2b 3 0 1 1 Fraley lf 3 0 0 0 White rf 4 0 1 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Allen ss 1 0 0 0 Benson cf 3 2 2 2 Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 Hayes 3b 3 0 0 0 Williams ss 0 0 0 1 Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 28 3 5 3

Atlanta 000 000 002 = 2 Cincinnati 000 001 20x = 3

DP–Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB–Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 3. 2B–Olson (27). HR–Benson (9). SB–Benson (2), Albies (10). SF–Williams (1). S–Allen (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Elder L,4-8 6 2-3 4 2 2 2 5 Dodd 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3

Cincinnati Singer W,9-8 6 4 0 0 1 10 Barlow H,13 1 0 0 0 0 1 Santillan H,23 1 1 0 0 1 2 Pagán S,23-26 1 2 2 2 1 1

Umpires–Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ryan Wills.

T–2:16. A–29,269 (43,891).