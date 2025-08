Published 4:36 pm Friday, August 1, 2025

Mary Koster

Mary M. Koster, 84, of Ironton, died Friday, Aug. 1, 2025 at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Monday at Calvary Cemetery, with Bro. Roger Friend officiating.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.