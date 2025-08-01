Election letters policy

The Ironton Tribune welcomes letters regarding candidates and issues on the ballot in the Nov. 4 general election.

The deadline to submit letters is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24. Letters should not exceed 200 words in length.

Handwritten or typed letters must be signed. All letters need to include full name, address and phone number; only name and city will be printed. Letters should be limited to about 300 words. Letters are subject to editing for length, grammar and clarity.

Publication of any letter is not guaranteed and depends on space available and the volume of letters received. Libelous, argumentative and anonymous letters or poetry will not be published. Election-related news coverage will be at the sole discretion of the newspaper’s publisher and editorial board in the name of newsworthiness, reader interest and information.

Election-related letters MUST address pertinent or timely issues of interest to our readers at-large.

• Letters must ensure any information about a candidate is accurate, fair and not from second-hand knowledge or hearsay.

• Letters should explain the reasons to support candidates based on personal experience and perspective rather than partisanship and campaign-style rhetoric.

• Candidates themselves may not use the letters to the editor column to outline their views and platforms or to ask for votes; this constitutes paid political advertising.

• The newspaper is likely to reject singular letters to the editor that are “signed” or submitted under the names of multiple authors. We will not publish such letters without information provided that allows us to promptly verify that each signatory is aware of and has agreed to the contents of the letter.

• In the case of questionable content (e.g. unfounded allegations, statements of fact that are suspect, or assaults on a candidate’s character or moral standards), the newspaper reserves the right to verify such information before publication, or to edit letters. Any changes necessary to render a letter suitable for publication will be reviewed with the writer prior to publication whenever possible.

• All letters must be signed and include the address and telephone number of the writer. Electronic letters must include address and telephone number of the sender. Phone numbers are for questions and verification purposes only and will not be published.

• As with all letters and advertising content, the newspaper, at the sole discretion of the publisher and editorial board reserves the right to reject any letter that doesn’t follow the above criteria.