Published 9:44 am Friday, August 1, 2025

Doris Robinson

Doris A. Robinson, 84, of Ironton, died Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, surrounded by her loved ones.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday, Aug. 9, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, with Pastor Ryan McKee officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, 198 Private Road 1336, South Point.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.–noon Saturday, Aug. 9, at the funeral home.

