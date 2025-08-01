Braves outscore Reds to win in 10 innings, 12-11

CINCINNATI (AP) — Marcel Ozuna drove in Matt Olson with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 12-11 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night in a game that featured a total of 12 pitchers and 30 hits combined.

Ozzie Albies had four hits, scored two runs and drove in two to pace the Braves, who broke a 3-3 tie with eight runs in the eighth inning, only to give up eight runs in the bottom of the frame.

Pierce Johnson (2-3) pitched 1 1/3 innings and Raisel Iglesias got his 13th save.

Cincinnati’s Emilio Pagán (2-4) retired all three batters he faced but took the loss.

The Braves opened the eighth with three infield hits, including a bunt single by Michael Harris II. Atlanta scored eight runs off four Reds pitchers in the inning.

The Reds first eight batters had hits to start the bottom of the inning, including three-run home runs by Ke’Bryan Hayes and Spencer Steer, to tie the game at 11-all.

Combined, there were five pitchers, 25 batters and 16 hits in the eighth.

Elly De La Cruz hit a two-run home run to stake the Reds to a lead early.

Carlos Carrasco’s contract was selected by the Braves before the game. He gave up De La Cruz’s 19th home run and first since June 23 against the Yankees.

Carrasco pitched six innings allowing three runs on seven hits.

Tyler Kinley, acquired from the Braves from the Rockies on Wednesday, pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Key moment

Hayes, who the Reds acquired from Pittsburgh on Thursday to improve their defense, misplayed a potential inning-ending double play that allowed the Braves to tie the game.

Key stat

De La Cruz broke a career-high, 29-game homerless streak.

Up next

The Reds’ Brady Singer (8-8, 4.60 ERA) opposes Atlanta’s Bryce Elder (4-7, 6.29) on Friday.

Braves 12, Reds 11, 10 innings

Atlanta Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Profar lf 6 0 0 0 McLain 2b 6 1 3 0 Olson 1b 6 2 1 1 Marte rf 6 2 3 0 Riley 3b 6 1 1 1 De La Cruz ss 6 2 3 3 Ozuna dh 2 3 1 1 Hays dh 5 1 1 1 Albies 2b 6 2 4 2 Steer 1b 5 1 1 3 Murphy c 2 1 2 1 Fraley lf 3 1 1 0 Harris cf 5 1 2 1 Espinal ph-lf 1 0 0 0 White rf 5 1 1 2 Lux ph 1 0 0 0 Allen ss 2 0 0 0 Stephenson c 4 1 2 1 Baldwin ph 1 0 0 0 Benson cf 5 1 2 0 Williams pr-ss 2 1 1 2 Hayes 3b 5 1 1 3 Totals 43 12 13 11 Totals 47 11 17 11

Atlanta 000 102 080 1 = 12 Cincinnati 012 000 080 0 = 11

E–Hayes (1), McLain (6). DP–Atlanta 0, Cincinnati 2. LOB–Atlanta 9, Cincinnati 11. 2B–Albies (14), Williams (2), Murphy (12), Stephenson (13), McLain (12). HR–De La Cruz (19), Hayes (1), Steer (12). SF–Ozuna (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Carrasco 6 7 3 3 2 5 Kinley 1 2 0 0 1 1 Dunning 0 5 5 5 0 0 Lee 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 Johnson W,2-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Iglesias S,13-18 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati Abbott 5 1-3 5 3 2 5 1 Ashcraft BS,0-5 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 Moll 1-3 3 4 4 0 1 Richardson 0 3 2 2 1 0 Suter 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Pagán L,2-4 1 0 1 0 0 0

Dunning pitched to 5 batters in the 8th, Richardson pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Umpires–Home, Ryan Wills; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Additon.

T–3:14. A–27,169 (43,891).