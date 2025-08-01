ACTC to kick off new semester with Party on the Lawn

ASHLAND, Ky. — The Student Government Association at Ashland Community and Technical College is excited to announce they will be hosting the annual Party on the Lawn next month at the College Drive Campus.

On Thursday, Aug. 21, Honey Hill Farms will be bringing their petting zoo to campus from 5–7 p.m. and Bounce Into Fun Inflatables will be setting up inflatables for children to enjoy.

There will also be informational tables set up from various ACTC programs and departments, as well as our community partners.

The event is open to ACTC faculty and staff, students and their families. Members of the community are also welcome to attend.

Food, games, community resources, and music will also be included in the festivities.

The cost of admission is the donation of a non-perishable food item or toiletry that will support the Pathfinder Pantry.

Email newsletter signup

For more information, contact Kayla Acosta kayla.acosta@kctcs.edu.