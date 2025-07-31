Sweet return

Honey festival back for second year

The annual Lawrence County Honey Fest returns to the Wilson Family Farm from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Sept. 20.

“We host this in conjunction with Br’er Cliff Farm,” said Rachel Wilson. “We have 12 beekeepers come in and they set up in our barn. They each bring honey to sell.”

It is free to get into the event.

Most of the beekeepers are from Lawrence County, some are from Gallia County and Boyd County, Kentucky.

People are given a small wooden spoon to go around and sample the locally produced honeys.

“That way the community can see how honey can taste different depending on location,” Wilson said. “They will also have different products they have created with their hone, things like lotions, chap stick, suckers. Some of them have baked goods.”

There will also be artisans selling handmade crafts and vendors selling food.

“Last year, we had a huge turnout and we are hoping for the same this year,” Wilson said.

A new part of the even this year is a private honey tasting for $10 a person.

“Because, sometimes, you are under a little bit of pressure when you are standing there in front of the people selling, they are looking at you, wanting you to love their product,” Wilson said. “So, I feel obligated to buy everyone I test.”

There will be four different sessions.

“It will be 40-minute sessions. You get to go into our cabin there at the farm, where it is air conditioned,” Wilson said. “We will have someone who is knowledgeable about honey and she will lead you through a tasting experience. You can take your time to sample it and she will tell you about the different flavors you are experiencing. That way there is no pressure on you.”

To schedule a private session, go to Eventbrite to book ahead.

Wilson Family Farms has events throughout the year including pumpkin picking and a corn maze in the fall. New this year is a “you cut” flower patch.