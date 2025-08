Published 4:29 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025

Roger Colegrove

Roger Kelsie Colegrove, 80, of Aid, died Wednesday, July 30, 2025, with family at his side.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Darling Colegrove.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Aid Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.