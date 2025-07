Published 12:03 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025

David Strunk

David C. Strunk, 57, South Point, died Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Kings Daughters Medical Center.

A celebration of life will be noon–2 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, a time for shared memories and support.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.