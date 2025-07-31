Counseling Center hosts grand re-opening

Community leaders were on hand on Thursday for the grand reopening of the Counseling Center, located on Center Street in Ironton.

The facility will now serve as a sober men’s living facility, which the business said will be for those who graduate from programs such as STAR Community Justice Center.

The business says the renovation of the site marks a new chapter in their mission.

Site director Amy Morris said the focus will be on transitional living, for those who have completed a treatment program.

The 16-bed facility will provide counseling and work with residents on things such as job placement, employment skills and helping them to re-enter society as part of their recovery.

The facility also offers a recreation room, kitchen and counseling room for group therapy.

The counseling center opened in September 2022 and has provided health and recovery services to clients.

The Portsmouth-based company has locations in multiple counties in southern Ohio.

For more information, visit www.thecounselingcenter.org.