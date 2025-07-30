Taylor introduces resolution supporting new I-73 in southern Ohio

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, last week introduced House Resolution 608, supporting a study on the development of an Interstate 73 corridor spanning southern Ohio and recognizing what he said were the significant economic benefits it could bring to local businesses.

The proposed interstate would largely follow U.S. 23, running south from Toledo, through Columbus, and down to the Kentucky/West Virginia border, promoting connectivity, safety and economic growth throughout Ohio’s southern region.

“With a leading defense technology company building an advanced manufacturing facility near Columbus and a growing uranium enrichment site in Piketon, business in southern Ohio is booming, and it’s about time we have the infrastructure needed to support it,” Taylor said. “Workers need a reliable thoroughfare to commute to work, and our growing industries rely on a central road to transport goods. An I-73 corridor would also finally give small Appalachian businesses a chance to connect with the modern economy, reinvigorating local main streets and giving businesses the tools to succeed that are long overdue.”

Taylor’s office said, specifically, this resolution:

• Recognizes the importance of the Interstate Highway System;

• Recognizes the economic boost and increased national security that an interstate could provide to the region; and

• Supports the planning, designing, and development of an interstate in southern Ohio heading south from Columbus.

The proposed route for I-73 would run from Michigan to the existing I-73, which is entirely in the state of North Carolina. In Ohio, it would enter the state in the northwest, extending to Columbus. From there, it would follow the existing route of U.S. 23 south to Portsmouth, where it would then follow U.S. 52 east. In Lawrence County, it would follow U.2. 52 until crossing the Ohio River near South Point, where it would follow U.S. 23 from Catlettsburg, Kentucky south, along the state’s border with West Virginia, before crossing into West Virginia in the southern coalfields, then into Virginia and to North Carolina.

On July 16, Taylor spoke with U.S. Transportation Sec. Duffy in a House Transportation and Infrastructure hearing about southern Ohio’s need for an I-73 corridor.

Taylor’s office said, historically, urban areas have been prioritized over rural regions to receive federal dollars for critical infrastructure projects, leaving communities like those in southern Ohio without sufficient resources to fund infrastructure that would support the growth of their local economy.

“An interstate through southern Ohio would not just help connect rural communities to the modern economy but would enhance our national security because of multiple key facilities and defense-related companies along the route,” Taylor said.

He asked Duffy how the Department of Transportation can assist states such as Ohio in planning and constructing major infrastructure projects like this future interstate, and stated southern Ohio is an underserved area.

“That’s a really good point,” Duffy said. “It’s our request for information and data, and your state’s willingness to give that data, to make sure we can see the priority of serving your community. And I would agree with you, we have too many communities that don’t have adequate infrastructure, and most of them are oftentimes rural. I’d be happy to have an additional conversation on that project with you.”

Taylor represents Ohio’s Second Congressional District, which includes Lawrence County.