Bobcat Academy wraps up at OUS
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025
More than 100 children concluded a week of summer education on Friday, with the final day of Ohio University Southern’s Bobcat Academy.
Chevy Abner, student assistant for the summer camps, said, altogether, 100 children, split into three groups, had been taking part in the Monday through Friday sessions.
“It’s a chance for them to have fun, get out of the house and learn,” Abner said.
She said classes offered included Zumba, yoga, media, while guests, such as Ironton in Bloom had stopped by to teach the children about things such as gardening.
Plants were one aspect of a sustainability class, offered by Teresa Smith, the camp coordinator.
She said the class stressed the “Three ‘Rs.’”
Email newsletter signup
“Reduce, recycle and reuse,” she said.
“We’re making it fun,” she said, noting that they had watched video and done activities.
Smith said they also had special guests, Sam Crowl, of Ohio University’s main campus in Athens, and Jan Gullett, of the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, who did presentations for the children.
Trending
Smith said they had OUS facilities workers set out the trash for the campus, rather than putting it into the dumpster, so that the children could see how much waste is generated and could come up with recycling ideas.
“They returned, excited and wanted to reuse things,” she said.
On Friday, the class began with the children quickly reciting the “Rs,” then, for the activity, they each planted a pumpkin seed in a pot to take home to grow.
Smith said participants in the class ranged in age from 6-11 years old and she said they have been enthused about learning on the subject.
“It’s really sinking in for them,” she said.