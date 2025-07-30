Bobcat Academy wraps up at OUS

Jeremiah Ervin fills a planter pot in a sustainability class at Ohio University Southern’s Bobcat Academy on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)



Ellie McKnight works to plant a pumpkin seed in a sustainability class at Ohio University Southern’s Bobcat Academy on Friday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)



Children work on a pumpkin plant project in a sustainability class at Ohio University Southern’s Bobcat Academy on Friday. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)



Teresa Smith, camp coordinator for Ohio University Southern’s Bobcat Academy, instructs children on planting seeds. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)



Chevelle Abner, student assistant for Ohio University Southern’s Bobcat Academy, works with children in outdoor activities on Friday. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)



Railynn Free works to fill her planter with soil. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)





More than 100 children concluded a week of summer education on Friday, with the final day of Ohio University Southern’s Bobcat Academy.

Chevy Abner, student assistant for the summer camps, said, altogether, 100 children, split into three groups, had been taking part in the Monday through Friday sessions.

“It’s a chance for them to have fun, get out of the house and learn,” Abner said.

She said classes offered included Zumba, yoga, media, while guests, such as Ironton in Bloom had stopped by to teach the children about things such as gardening.

Plants were one aspect of a sustainability class, offered by Teresa Smith, the camp coordinator.

She said the class stressed the “Three ‘Rs.’”

“Reduce, recycle and reuse,” she said.

“We’re making it fun,” she said, noting that they had watched video and done activities.

Smith said they also had special guests, Sam Crowl, of Ohio University’s main campus in Athens, and Jan Gullett, of the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, who did presentations for the children.

Smith said they had OUS facilities workers set out the trash for the campus, rather than putting it into the dumpster, so that the children could see how much waste is generated and could come up with recycling ideas.

“They returned, excited and wanted to reuse things,” she said.

On Friday, the class began with the children quickly reciting the “Rs,” then, for the activity, they each planted a pumpkin seed in a pot to take home to grow.

Smith said participants in the class ranged in age from 6-11 years old and she said they have been enthused about learning on the subject.

“It’s really sinking in for them,” she said.