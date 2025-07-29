ODOT road report

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• State Route 243 Bridge Replacement — A bridge replacement project on State Route 243 between Leatherwood Road and Sutton Mt. Tabor Ridge Road. State Route 243 will be reduced to one lane using temporary signals.

Estimated completion: Summer.

• State Route 93 Intersection Improvement — An intersection improvement project on State Route 93 at the State Route 93 and Porter Gap Road.

At least one lane will be maintained in each direction for the duration of the project.

Estimated completion: Fall 2025

Email newsletter signup

• State Route 775 Slide Repair — A slide repair project on State Route 775 between Greasy Ridge Road and Buckeye Greasy Ridge Road. State Route 775 will be closed for the duration of the project. Traffic will be detoured via State Route 217 to State Route 218 to State Route 790.

Estimated completion: Summer.

• State Route 7 Chesapeake Bypass Phase 2 — Project will construct the western half of the Chesapeake Bypass between the State Route 527/ State Route 7 interchange in Chesapeake to State Route 775 in Proctorville. County Road 68 (Shafertown Road) will be closed indefinitely between Eaton Road and the State Route 243 intersection.

• State Route 217 Slide Repair — A slide repair project on State Route 217 between Deering Bald Knob Road and County Road 61. State Route 217 will be closed for the duration of the project. Traffic will be detoured via State Route 141 to State Route 378.

Estimated completion: Spring.

• State Route 141 Resurfacing — A resurfacing project on State Route 141 between State Route 775 and State Route 217. At least one lane will be maintained using flaggers.

Estimated completion: Summer.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed, and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone. Remember, move over or slow down.

For more detailed traffic information, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.