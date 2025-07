Published 10:47 am Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Kelli Bowman

Kelli Leigh Bowman, 53, of Coal Grove, OH passed away Friday, July 25, 2025 at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, James Bowman, of Coal Grove.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

