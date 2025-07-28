Two events set for Miss Ohio in Lawrence County

Published 12:00 am Monday, July 28, 2025

By Staff Reports

Miss Ohio Olivia Fosson, of Kitts Hill, leads the Pledge of Allegiance at the opening ceremony of the Lawrence County Fair on July 6. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)

Meet and Greet, sendoff party scheduled

As she prepares to compete in the Miss America pageant in September, Olivia Fosson will be taking part in two events at StoneCreek Farms in Ironton on Aug. 3.

Fosson, of Kitts Hill, was crowned as Miss Ohio in June, the first ever from Lawrence County.

A Miss Ohio Royal Bask will take place from 1-3 p.m., with tickets for $10. The event is for ages 18 and under and autographs and photos with Fosson will be available, and cookies and beverages are included with ticket price. Participants are told to feel free to dress in princess and prince attire, if they wish.

A Send Off Party for Fosson will take place from 4-6 p.m.. Tickets are $35 each, while tables of 8 can be sponsored for $250.

The event will feature performances by Miss Ohio contestants of the Class of 2025 and Fosson will model her Miss America wardrobe.

Tickets are available at http://olivia.missohio.org.

The Miss America pageant will take place on Sept. 7.

StoneCreek Farms Venue & Cottagers is located at 279 Private Rd. 1228 in Ironton.

