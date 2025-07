Published 2:03 pm Monday, July 28, 2025

Julian Kay

Julian Scott Kay, 6, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Aid Cemetery in Willow Wood.

Visitation will be noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.