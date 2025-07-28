Published 1:17 pm Monday, July 28, 2025

David Strunk

Sept. 14, 1967–July 23, 2025

David C. Strunk, 57, son to the late David and Delphia Strunk passed away on July 23, 2025, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his brother, Jerry; and his sister, Beverly.

David was a brother, cousin, father, uncle and proud grandfather.

He had a strong passion for music and loved playing guitar.

He is survived by his loving fiancé, Stephanie; sister, Debbie; daughters, Nicole and Kayla; and his two grandchildren.

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him dearly.

A private gathering will be held to celebrate David’s life.