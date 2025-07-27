Tuesday Night concerts continue (WITH GALLERY)

Emily Jamison, of What’s Up Betsy? performs at the Ironton Farmers Market on Tuesday. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

James Mohr, of What’s Up Betsy? performs at the Ironton Farmers Market on Tuesday. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

Emily Shank, left, and Emily Jamison, of What’s Up Betsy?, perform at the Ironton Farmers Market on Tuesday. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

Tudor Louis, mascot for What’s Up Betsy? at the Ironton Farmers Market on Tuesday.

MacLean James, of What’s Up Betsy? performs at the Ironton Farmers Market on Tuesday. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

What’s Up Betsy? performs at the Ironton Farmers Market on Tuesday. (Heath Harrison | The Ironton Tribune)

The Tuesday Night Concert series, organized by Ironton aLive, continued this week at the city farmers market.

Ironton-based band What’s Up Betsy?, fronted by Emily Jamison, performed for two hours for the evening crowd. The band had previously performed at this year’s Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival.

Members of the band performed last year at the Tuesday concerts with a slightly different lineup under the name Building Rockets. This year’s set list featured songs from both bands.

The concerts, in their 12th year and free and open to the public, will continue until the end of the market season.

On Tuesday, the market will be host to The Chase, Aug. 5 is to be determined, while on Aug. 12, the popular favorite City Heat will make their return.