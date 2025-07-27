Singer’s strong pitching effort leads Reds 2-1 win over Rays

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brady Singer took a shutout into the eighth inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory.

Singer (8-8) left after allowing Taylor Walls’ one-out homer in the eighth. The right-hander gave up three hits and a walk and struck out eight in his longest outing of the season.

Tony Santillan got the final two outs in the eighth. Emilio Pagán pitched the ninth for his 22nd save in 25 opportunities.

Rays starter Shane Baz (8-7) gave up singles to TJ Friedl and Matt McLain leading off the first. Baz struck out Elly De La Cruz on three pitches, but Friedl scored from second on an infield hit by Austin Hays.

McLain and Hays pulled off a double steal before McLain scored on Gavin Lux’s groundout for a 2-0 lead. Baz gave up two runs on five hits in five innings — losing his fourth straight start.

Tampa Bay has lost four straight and 10 of 13 to fall to 53-53.

Key moment

Singer gave up a leadoff single to Chandler Simpson before Jose Trevino threw him out trying to steal. Walls had the other two hits off the right-hander.

Key stat

Cincinnati (56-50) has won 16 of 22 at home after a 15-16 start, moving a season-high six games over .500 to climb within a game of the Padres for the NL’s final wild-card spot.

Up next

Cincinnati rookie RHP Chase Burns (0-2, 6.65) will make his sixth start Monday night in the first of three against the visiting Dodgers. Tampa Bay RHP Drew Rasmussen (7-5, 2.93) starts Monday night in the first of four games in New York against the Yankees, who will send out rookie Cam Schlittler for his third start.

Reds 2, Rays 1

Tampa Bay Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Simpson cf 4 0 1 0 Friedl cf 3 1 1 0 Díaz dh 3 0 0 0 McLain 2b 4 1 1 0 Aranda 1b 3 0 0 0 De La Cruz ss 4 0 0 0 Caminero 3b 4 0 0 0 Hays dh 4 0 1 1 Lowe rf 3 0 0 0 Lux lf 3 0 1 1 Mangum lf 3 0 0 0 Joe lf 0 0 0 0 Gray 2b 3 0 0 0 Marte 3b 3 0 1 0 Walls ss 3 1 2 1 Steer 1b 0 0 0 0 Thaiss c 2 0 0 0 Fraley rf 3 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Espinal 1b-3b 2 0 0 0 Totals 28 1 3 1 Totals 29 2 5 2

Tampa Bay 000 000 010 = 1 Cincinnati 200 000 00x = 2

DP–Tampa Bay 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Tampa Bay 3, Cincinnati 5. HR–Walls (4). SB–Hays (3), McLain (15), Marte (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Baz L,8-7 5 5 2 2 2 5 Montgomery 1 0 0 0 0 2 Englert 1 0 0 0 0 1 Seymour 1 0 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati Singer W,8-8 7 1-3 3 1 1 1 8 Santillan H,22 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Pagán S,22-25 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–Singer 2 (Díaz,Thaiss).

Umpires–Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Willie Traynor.

T–2:14. A–20,258 (43,891).