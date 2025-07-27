Jon Knapp joining Rio Grande baseball

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Jonathan Knapp is a self-made pitcher. And the Green Bobcats’ senior-to-be just made himself a deal with the University of Rio Grande.

Knapp gave a verbal commitment to sign with the RedStorm on Friday after receiving a full scholarship offer from head coach Brad Warnimont.

“I don’t have a pitching coach. I’m self-taught. It’s just me and my dad (David). He was a pretty good pitcher. I’m focused on taking care of my arm. I just try to keep my arm in shape but I make sure I rest it and don’t overwork it,” said Knapp.

“I need to get in the weight room and get stronger and work on my second and third pitches, a curveball and slider. I definitely need to work on my off-speed and throwing the ball where I want to throw the ball. I have to stay consistent with my school, too.”

Email newsletter signup

Knapp was 6-2 this past season with a 158 earned run average in 11 appearances. He worked 62 innings allowing just 35 hits and struck out 107 batters while walking only 29.

“I try to keep walks to a minimum because that can run into a lot of runs. You walk somebody and then there’s an error they can score off of that,” said Knapp. “But I have to give credit to my fielders. (Third baseman) Quincy (Merrill) was excellent and Landon Kimbler at shortstop did a great job. And my catcher Noah McMackin was a brick wall. And (second baseman) Gabe Blevins just kept throwing people out.”

For his career, Knapp is 20-6 in 30 appearances with an excellent 1.95 ERA over 165 innings pitched. He has 301 career strikeouts and 71 walks facing 585 batters. He has given up only 88 hits and 70 runs with only 46 earned.

Knapp only pitched 7 innings against Southern Ohio Conference teams. He spent the rest of his inning against teams who were expected to be a tougher opponent.

“It was to see where I’m at,” said Knapp.

Warnimont has been the head coach at Rio Grande for 23 seasons and his teams have averaged 22 wins a year. Warnimont has 926 career wins to place him seventh on the active NAIA win list for coaches.

“I showed up at the campus and talked to coach Warnimont. I really liked him and he was very respectful to me and I really appreciated that,” said Knapp.

“I saw everything that was going on at Rio. They’re building new apartments, they’re buying up land and expanding their campus out. They’re building a football stadium and other things. There’s a lot of donors. I just thought they had a nice program. (Warnimont) offered me a full ride.”

Knapp was pitching as soon as he picked up a baseball, but the sport he really wanted to play was football. He would run around his house with a football helmet on and was running into everything. But when he reached his freshman season, he suffered several concussions and was told not to play anymore.

But he kept pitching and by the fifth grade he was clocked at 72 miles an hour on the little league field and by eighth grade he was striking out 19 batters a game which made him realize he could be a good pitcher.

Despite his love for football, Knapp said baseball has been his number one sport.

“If I’m going to be honest, it was always baseball. Basketball was just something that was there. Baseball was something that was non-stop for me,” said Knapp.

“Playing at the next level has always been a goal for me ever since I started playing baseball when I was 4-years old. I always dreamed of having the chance after high school to play baseball and so on and maybe go farther if I develop enough. It’s something I’m solely committing to, just trying to do everything I can to get to the next level and the next level after that.”

At the plate, Knapp has batted .387 for his career including .471 his sophomore season. He has a pair of home runs with 62 runs batted in. He has 25 doubles and a triple among his 84 hits.

But Knapp said he’s not going to worry about where he bats in the lineup. He said that has already been decided.

“When I go to Rio Grande, I’ll be a pitcher only. I’m going there to develop as a pitcher,” Knapp said.

There were a lot of schools who showed interest in Knapp, but Rio Grande proved to be out in front.

“The main school that offered me was Rio Grande, so I took that offer. It’s hard to get seen in Southern Ohio. I basically took the first full offer I got,” Knapp said.

“I’m glad to have a chance to play baseball at the next level for sure. I definitely was interested in going to Rio Grande. It’s so close to home, like 40 minutes. That was mainly my big reason for committing this early.

Although this is a verbal commitment, the actual signing will take place in November.

“It’s always good to have it now before the (high school) season begins,” said Knapp.