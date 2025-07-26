Stewart ends holdout, signs with Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Shemar Stewart and the Cincinnati Bengals agreed to a contract on Friday, ending the rookie defensive end’s three-day holdout from training camp.

Stewart’s agent, Zac Hiller of LAA, said the four-year deal is worth $18.97 million guaranteed, including a $10.4 million signing bonus.

The Bengals and Stewart were deadlocked over contract language that could potentially void future guarantees if there are any off-field incidents or conduct detrimental to the team.

Other teams have had that language, but this was the first time Cincinnati included that provision with a first-round pick.

Stewart, the 17th overall pick in April’s draft, eventually agreed to the provision, but got more of his signing bonus now instead of later in the season.

Stewart had only 4 1/2 total sacks during three seasons at Texas A&M, but at 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds they are hoping to refine his pass rushing skills as well as step into the starting lineup for the Sept. 7 opener at Cleveland.

When Stewart does step onto the practice field, it will be his first time suiting up as a Bengal. He did not participate in offseason workouts after not signing an injury waiver.

“He learned a lot in the classroom, but at the end of the day for us when it comes down to technique and just our core fundamentals, the only way to go out there and create great habits is to do it every day,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said on Monday. “So from that standpoint, there was a time constraint there on what he’s done on the field. And obviously we need to get him out there and get him going.”

Trey Hendrickson — the Bengals other projected starter at defensive end — remains away from training camp as the two sides try to reach a contract extension. Hendrickson led the NFL with 17 1/2 sacks last season and is seeking a deal that matches what the league’s top pass rushers are earning.

Cincinnati was 9-8 last season, but missed the playoffs for the second straight season due to its struggles on defense. The Bengals finished 25th in the league in total defense (348.3 yards allowed per game) and lost four games last season in which they scored at least 30 points.

Stewart’s signing means Cleveland running back Quinshon Judkins is the only unsigned NFL draft pick. Judkins, the 36th overall selection, was arrested on July 12 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on a charge of battery and domestic violence. Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on Thursday the team is continuing to gather more information on the incident, which is why Judkins remains unsigned.