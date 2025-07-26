MJ Wixsom: Vet services can be expensive

When pet owners compare prices for veterinary services, it’s easy to wonder why the cost of a spay, dental or even a simple checkup can vary so much from one clinic to another.

The answer isn’t as simple as location or a fancy building — much of it comes down to what’s happening behind the scenes.

Some clinics can offer lower prices because they rely on volunteer labor or receive donated supplies.

These organizations do important work making basic care accessible to more pets.

But lower prices sometimes mean certain things are left out—things that aren’t always obvious to clients.

For example, at some high-volume, low-cost spay/neuter clinics, surgical procedures may be performed without the monitoring equipment that tracks a pet’s heart rate, oxygen levels or breathing during anesthesia.

In some cases, staff may not wear caps, masks, or even gloves throughout the procedure.

Pets might recover from surgery on the floor, or in unheated cages, rather than in a temperature-controlled recovery area.

These choices help keep costs down, but they can also affect a pet’s comfort and safety.

Another difference comes down to who is providing the care. In some settings, your pet may not see a veterinarian at all for certain treatments.

Volunteers or non-licensed staff may handle much of the work. While many of these individuals are caring and dedicated, they don’t have the same training as a licensed vet or veterinary technician.

Then there’s the question of what happens after the procedure.

Just yesterday, I performed a dental cleaning on a sweet older dog. The next day, her owner called, worried because her dog was reverse sneezing, a harmless but odd-sounding behavior.

We brought them in for a no-cost recheck, explained what was happening, and reassured the owner. I think most practices would do the same. That kind of follow-up, and the peace of mind it offers, is often built into the price of care at many full-service clinics.

But sometimes, the differences in care can have far more serious consequences.

Not long ago, I saw a beautiful German Shepherd at the emergency room, brought in with two and a half feet of intestine hanging out after a spay at a low-cost clinic.

In most independent or corporate veterinary practices, malpractice insurance would cover the cost of a second surgery to repair this kind of complication. In this case, the low-cost clinic either didn’t have insurance or refused to use it.

The family simply couldn’t afford the cost of another surgery, and the dog was euthanized. It was a heartbreaking outcome—one that might have been avoided if there had been better safety nets in place.

None of this is to say that one approach is always better than another.

Low-cost clinics and nonprofit organizations play a vital role in animal welfare, especially for families who might otherwise go without care.

But it’s important for pet owners to understand what’s included—and what might not be—when comparing options.

Ultimately, the best choice for your pet depends on your priorities and your pet’s needs.

If you’re ever unsure, don’t hesitate to ask your veterinary team about their protocols, who will be caring for your pet and what safety measures are in place.

A little information can go a long way toward making the right decision for your furry family member.

MJ Wixsom, DVM MS is a best-selling Amazon author who practices at Guardian Animal Medical Center in Flatwoods, Ky. GuardianAnimal.com 606-928-6566.