Green’s Abbie Knapp commits to Lady Herd

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The only number that mattered to Abbie Knapp was the right one.

There has been a long list of suitors that includes Wright State and Georgetown (Ky.), who have been seeking the services of the Green Lady Bobcats’ 6-foot-1 junior-to-be basketball standout. But there was only one offer that she was waiting to receive and that offer came on June 17.

And last Friday, Knapp made it official by giving her commitment to the Marshall Lady Thundering Herd basketball program.

“It wasn’t about how many offers I got, it was about the one I wanted,” said Knapp. “So, I guess I just got the one that I wanted and that’s alright for me.

“People wait to see all the offers they get. I didn’t really care how many offers I ended up with or would have ended up with. That’s not what it’s all about.”

This past season Knapp was a first team All-Ohio selection in Division 7 by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association.

Knapp averaged 27 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game as she led Green to the Southern Ohio Conference-1 championship and a berth in the regional tournament for the first time since 1993.

She was the SOC and Southeast Ohio District Co-Player of the Year.

Knapp knows a lot of people will be skeptical because she plays in a small school conference and in the smallest of Ohio’s seven divisions for tournament competition.

“I think it’ll be good. Being from a small conference, everybody thinks the kids aren’t good because the competition isn’t great. But then we go to these schools and everyone is shocked,” said Knapp. “I’m excited to stay close to home.”

Knapp’s head coach at Green is her mother, Melissa Knapp, who also played college basketball at Eastern Kentucky and Shawnee State. She knows what it will take for her daughter to play at the next level.

“She’s going to play the wing,” said Melissa Knapp. “I think she definitely has a chance to play at that level. Her size, for one, is the main thing. You have to be able to get the ball where it should go and be able to shoot from the outside.

“Ever since she was little, we not only would post up, we focused on ball handling and being able to shoot from the outside. She’s working a lot on her outside shooting. That’s one thing she wants to get better at and guarding on the perimeter. She’s working a lot on her defense. That was our goal from day one to get better defensively. You have to be able to defend to play at that level.”

Abbie Knapp said she began playing when she was in pre-school and basketball has always been the sport for her.

“I started when I was 4-years-old. I kind of always handled the ball. It just kind of worked out that way,” said Knapp. “It works most of the time in the SOC because I’m one of the tallest people in (the conference). It’s good not to just post up all the time.

“I always wanted to play college ball because of my mom. I wanted to be like my mom.”

Knapp plays in the post due to her size, but she does come outside and shoot 3-pointers and handles the ball. Marshall hasn’t been totally committed to any position.

“I like both. Post and out on the floor. We’ll just have to see I guess,” said Knapp. “I really haven’t talked to them much about that. I went on a visit and they offered me in June. I just loved what they’re doing.”

With her college future decided, Knapp said she can focus all her attention to helping her team reach lost heights.

“Mainly, I want to win a state title. There’s a chance now that Waterford and Berlin Heiland are in D6,” said Knapp.

Other than playing basketball at Marshall, napp is looking to become a physical therapist.

“It just works out. They have a physical therapy program. Once I’m done with basketball, then I’ll work in physical therapy,” said Knapp.

Since she wants to be like her mother, would Abbie also take up a career in coaching?

“I don’t know if I could do that,” said the younger Knapp. “Maybe I’ll be like her in some parts, but not all parts.”