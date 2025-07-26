Claws for a cause

Humane Society hosts cat yoga to raise adoption awareness

ASHLAND, Ky. — Many cats were on hand at Eternal Yoga in Ashland on Saturday, July 19, with the hopes of them being adopted to a good home.

The center hosted two sessions of cat yoga, with instructor Viviane Khounlavong, of Ironton, drawing a few dozen people.

Participants took part in the sessions, with the felines present and playing among them, followed by a meet and greet with the animals after.

“It’s to raise awareness for adoptions,” Khounlavong said, noting it was organized by the Lawrence County Humane Society. “And we have many cute little kittens and cats who are adoptable.”

Holly Reihs, president of the Humane Society, said the event also served as a fundraiser for the group.

She noted that the Humane society is seeking to find homes for many cats, who are at the Lawrence County Animal Shelter, located at 1302 Adams Lane in Ironton, and is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.