Candidates begin filing for office

This year’s general election will see seats of township trustees, city and village council members and school board members up for election and some candidates have begun filing their petitions to run for the nonpartisan races.

Many individuals have picked up petitions for gather candidacy signatures. For instance, eight people have done so for Ironton’s city council race, where two seats will be on the ballot, though none have filed those petitions yet.

Candidates have until 4 p.m., the close of the business day for the Lawrence County Board of Elections on Aug. 6. To file those petitions.

Candidates who have filed so far include:

Township trustees

Aid:

Email newsletter signup

• Brian Pancake

Fayette:

• Mike Jones

• Travis Wise

Hamilton:

• Bob Blankenship

• Forrest Kerns Jr.

Perry

• Barry Blankenship

Rome:

• Brian Pinkerman

Mark Bailey

• Ashley Salyer

Symmes

• Jason Delawder

• Ronald Hatfield

• Jimmy Mitchell

Union

• Jason Forbush

Upper

• Randall Wise

• Tony Sites

Washington

• Jerry Kelly

Windsor

• Robert Borcham

• Norman Humphrey

Council seats

SOUTH POINT:

• Robert Payne

SCHOOL BOARDS

CHESAPEAKE:

• Bobby Hamlin

• Jeremy Estep

FAIRLAND:

• Martin Appleton

DAWSON-BRYANT:

• Robert Bryan Mulkey

• Brady Harrison

IRONTON:

• Rae Ann Witt

• Brian Pauley

The following ballot issues will appear in the general election, as petitions have been gathered and filed. Deadline for further ballot issues is Aug. 6.

BALLOT ISSUES

• Local option, alcohol sales, Marathon, Chesapeake

• Local option, alcohol sales, Holliday’s Quick Stop, Perry

• Local option, alcohol sales, Speedway, Burlington

• Local option, alcohol sales, Sam’s Club, Burlington

• Local option, alcohol sales, Walmart, Burlington

• Local option, alcohol sales, 403 Rockwood Ave., Chesapeake

• Local option, alcohol sales, 13 Platinum Dr., Chesapeake

• Fire levy renewal, Perry Township

The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 4.