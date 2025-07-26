Candidates begin filing for office
Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 26, 2025
This year’s general election will see seats of township trustees, city and village council members and school board members up for election and some candidates have begun filing their petitions to run for the nonpartisan races.
Many individuals have picked up petitions for gather candidacy signatures. For instance, eight people have done so for Ironton’s city council race, where two seats will be on the ballot, though none have filed those petitions yet.
Candidates have until 4 p.m., the close of the business day for the Lawrence County Board of Elections on Aug. 6. To file those petitions.
Candidates who have filed so far include:
Township trustees
Aid:
• Brian Pancake
Fayette:
• Mike Jones
• Travis Wise
Hamilton:
• Bob Blankenship
• Forrest Kerns Jr.
Perry
• Barry Blankenship
Rome:
• Brian Pinkerman
Mark Bailey
• Ashley Salyer
Symmes
• Jason Delawder
• Ronald Hatfield
• Jimmy Mitchell
Union
• Jason Forbush
Upper
• Randall Wise
• Tony Sites
Washington
• Jerry Kelly
Windsor
• Robert Borcham
• Norman Humphrey
Council seats
SOUTH POINT:
• Robert Payne
SCHOOL BOARDS
CHESAPEAKE:
• Bobby Hamlin
• Jeremy Estep
FAIRLAND:
• Martin Appleton
DAWSON-BRYANT:
• Robert Bryan Mulkey
• Brady Harrison
IRONTON:
• Rae Ann Witt
• Brian Pauley
The following ballot issues will appear in the general election, as petitions have been gathered and filed. Deadline for further ballot issues is Aug. 6.
BALLOT ISSUES
• Local option, alcohol sales, Marathon, Chesapeake
• Local option, alcohol sales, Holliday’s Quick Stop, Perry
• Local option, alcohol sales, Speedway, Burlington
• Local option, alcohol sales, Sam’s Club, Burlington
• Local option, alcohol sales, Walmart, Burlington
• Local option, alcohol sales, 403 Rockwood Ave., Chesapeake
• Local option, alcohol sales, 13 Platinum Dr., Chesapeake
• Fire levy renewal, Perry Township
The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 4.