Browns’ LB Hicks suddenly retires

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns situation at linebacker became a bigger concern on Friday after Jordan Hicks announced his retirement.

Hicks missed the first two days of training camp with what the team called a personal matter.

The 33-year-old Hicks posted his retirement announcement on Instagram after 10 years in the league.

“Football has given me more than I could have ever imagined. Purpose, discipline, brotherhood, and a platform to impact others. But most importantly it showed me who I am outside the game,” Hicks said in his post. “I leave this chapter with deep gratitude for every lesson, challenge, and victory. I’m proud of what l accomplished on the field, but even more proud of the man I’ve become because of it.”

Hicks played 12 games last season and was third on the team with 78 tackles. The Browns were already down one middle linebacker going into camp with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out for the season with a neck injury.

Hicks was a third-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015. He also played for Arizona and Minnesota before signing as an unrestricted free agent with Cleveland last year.

Email newsletter signup

“I’m truly just happy for him, just to leave on your own terms, do it the way you want to do it. Just having a great career,” linebacker Jerome Baker said.

Rookie Carson Schwesinger, the 33rd overall pick in April’s draft, could move into Hick’s starting spot. Nathaniel Watson was Hicks’ backup at the end of last season.

“When you lose a player due to injury or retirement or whatever, there’s opportunities that come up for younger players and in this day and age, young players play early at these positions,” coach Kevin Stefanski said before the start of Friday’s practice. “They may be counted on and that’s why we’re working so hard. That’s why we’re trying to be efficient with everything we do, maximize every rep and minute that we have with these young men to get them ready to play.”

Devin Bush, one of the other starters at linebacker, could miss part of the season if he is suspended by the league for violations of the personal conduct policy. Bush was charged with simple assault and harassment after being arrested in May outside of Pittsburgh.