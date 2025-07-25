Stephenson, Martinez lead Reds past Rays

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Stephenson homered and drove in three runs and Nick Martinez struck out five in five innings as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-2 on Friday night.

Martinez (9-9) allowed four hits and two earned runs as the Reds won their second straight game and for the fourth time in seven games since the All-Star break.

Stephenson’s solo shot in the second inning was his eighth homer of the season. He droved in two more runs with a single in the seventh inning.

TJ Freidl hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, his 10th of the season. Elly De La Cruz went 4 for 5 with a run scored, and Austin Hays was 3 for 5 with two runs scored.

Jonathan Aranda and Taylor Walls each drove in a run for the Rays, who lost for the seventh time in 10 games.

Zack Littell (8-8) allowed 10 hits and five runs with two strikeouts in the loss. He has allowed a league-leading 26 homers this season.

Key moment

Stephenson’s single with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh extended the Reds’ lead from three to five runs.

Key stat

The Reds stranded eight runners, and went 5 for 17 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

Tampa Bay RHP Ryan Pepiot (6-8) will face Cincinnati LHP Andrew Abbott (8-1) in the second game of the three-game series.

Reds 7, Rays 2

Tampa Bay Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Simpson cf 3 1 1 0 Friedl cf 5 1 2 2 Díaz dh 4 0 0 0 McLain 2b 5 0 0 0 Aranda 1b 4 0 1 1 De La Cruz ss 5 1 4 0 Caminero 3b 4 0 1 0 Hays lf 5 2 3 0 Lowe rf 4 0 1 0 Lux dh 3 1 0 0 Morel lf 4 1 1 0 Espinal ph-dh 0 0 0 0 Jansen c 2 0 0 0 Fraley ph-dh 0 0 0 0 Walls ss 4 0 1 1 Steer 1b 4 0 1 0 Caballero 2b 3 0 0 0 Stephenson c 5 1 2 3 Benson rf 3 0 0 1 Joe ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Marte 3b 4 1 2 1 Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 39 7 14 7

Tampa Bay 001 100 000 — 2 Cincinnati 010 202 20x — 7

DP–Tampa Bay 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Tampa Bay 7, Cincinnati 12. 2B–Simpson (8), Walls (10), De La Cruz 2 (21), Marte (7). HR–Stephenson (8), Friedl (10). SB–Simpson (32), Morel (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Littell L,8-8 6 10 5 5 0 2 Seymour 1 3 2 2 1 3 Uceta 1 1 0 0 2 2

Cincinnati Martinez W,9-9 5 4 2 2 2 5 Richardson H,3 1 1 0 0 1 0 Ashcraft H,12 1 0 0 0 1 3 Santillan 1 1 0 0 0 1 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–Seymour (Joe).

Umpires–Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Willie Traynor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T–2:47. A–30,110 (43,891).