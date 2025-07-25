Published 8:43 am Friday, July 25, 2025

Noah Triplett

Dec. 20,1981–July 21, 2025

Noah William Triplett, 43, of Ironton, was born on Dec. 20,1981 and passed away on July 21, 2025.

A beloved son, brother, father, and friend, Noah brought light and laughter to everyone around him with his infectious smile, one-of-a-kind sense of humor and gentle, creative spirit.

Born and raised in Ironton, Noah had a deep love for music, art, fishing, animals, and nature. Whether he was sketching, strumming a guitar, banging a drum, fishing for the big one, or simply enjoying a walk outdoors, Noah found beauty in the world and shared it freely with others.

He was known for his ability to make people laugh, to make strangers feel like friends, and to brighten even the darkest of days with his kindness.

Noah is survived by his cherished son, Chance Triplett, who he loved fiercely and without reservation; his devoted mother, Katherine Triplett; his brother, Justin Triplett and sister-in-law, Jessica; his sister, Kayla Kelley and brother-in-law, Jeffery; his loving grandmother, Mary Gene Patterson; his faithful and spoiled fur baby, Sonic; as well as countless aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, extended family, and loving friends. He was deeply loved and will be missed beyond measure.

Noah’s memory will live on through the laughter he inspired, the art he created and the love he shared with those lucky enough to know him.

A visitation will be held noon–2 p.m. Sunday at O’Keefe Baker Funeral Home in Ironton, with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.

A gathering will be held following the funeral service at the Knights of Columbus (Ironton)for fellowship and to celebrate Noah’s life.

Burial will take place at a later date and time for immediate family at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Noah’s memory to Autism Speaks.