Grubb gets Kiwanis Key Club scholarship

FLATWOODS — Raceland High School’s Davanna Grubb is the winner of a $1,000 2025 Key Club scholarship given by the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky.

Grubb, who was valedictorian of her 2025 graduating class (GPA 4.3478), plans to attend the University of Kentucky this fall, majoring in biology. She then wants to pursue a physician’s assistant (PA) degree in pediatric medicine.

The scholarship was presented to Grubb at a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club by President Don Golightly and Lisa Henderson, chair of the scholarship committee.

Grubb told Kiwanians that after she graduates “hopefully, I can come back here and become a member.”

Grubb is the daughter of David and Bettina Grubb, of Worthington. She has two older sisters, Bre Grubb and Leigh Grubb.

At Raceland, she was vice president of the Key Club and was a member of BETA (president), Technology Student Association (secretary), FBLA, the Pep Club (president) and the Spanish Honor Society (president).

She participated in several Kiwanis projects, including the Thanksgiving basket distribution, Run By The River, the Christmas pancake breakfast and Reindeer Run and ringing the bell for the Salvation Army.

She also volunteered at the McConnell House tea party and croquet tournament, Raceland Trunk or Treat and Shop with a Cop, the Worthington fall festival and Halloween party, an American Red Cross blood drive and the Hope Place basket making project.

She pitched for the Lady Rams softball team and earned Pitcher of the Year honors. In softball she was all district, all areas and made the first team on the All A state softball team.

She was a member of the Raceland cross country team and was on the cheer team as the Rams mascot.

Her path has not been without challenges. All of the activities she chose to pursue “required me to develop strong organizational skills,” she wrote in essays included in her application.

“Staying motivated was huge,” she wrote, “but setting small goals and celebrating milestones kept me focused.”

Her community service work allowed her to see people from all walks of life. “Community service has given me a sense of fulfillment, teaching me that success is not just about personal achievements but about how much I can contribute to the well being of others.”