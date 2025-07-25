Published 8:51 am Friday, July 25, 2025

Gregory Mowery

Jan. 25, 1948–July 23, 2025

Gregory D. Mowery, 77, of Ironton, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at his residence.

Gregory was born Jan. 25, 1948, in Lawrence County, a son of the late Garland and Thelma (Wilson) Mowery.

He is survived by his partner of many years, Linda Wilson Adkins, whom he loved and cared for deeply.

Gregory was a 1967 graduate of Ironton High School. He was a United States Navy Veteran, proudly serving in the Vietnam War.

Gregory was employed at AK Steele for nearly 20 years. He then went on to work for the Carpenters Local Ashland Union #472, as a carpet and scaffolding builder, where he retired from in 2012 after 25 years of service.

Gregory was a member of the Moose, VFW, Knight of Columbus, National Wild Turkey Federation and the Lawrence County Bass Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded death by his brother, Tom Mowery.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Becky (Rocky) Jones, of Piketon, and Christy Gillenwater, of Ironton; his brother, Terry Lee (Connie) Mowery, of Ironton; two stepdaughters, Lisa Adkins and Danielle Adkins, both of Ironton; niece, Lori Mowery and two nephews, Robert and Joseph Mowery, both of Wilmington, North Carolina; six amazing grandchildren, Morgan, McKenna, Nyla, Aubrey, Demi and Bowen; as well as many other family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Steve Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery Section 12, with military honors. Visitation will be on Monday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.