Former Tri-State broadcaster Tom McGee dead at 78

HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA — Tom McGee, who was a fixture in Tri-State television for nearly decades, died Sunday in hospice care at age 78.

McGee, a U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam and graduate of the University of Alabama, arrived in Charleston, west Virginia in 1984, where he served as the evening and night anchor of WCHS’ newscasts for the longest stint of his career.

McGee worked as anchor for several years at WOWK, before returning to WCHS in the early 2000s.

Following the conclusion of his time at WCHS in 2003, McGee went to law school at West Virginia University and worked as a personal injury attorney in the Charleston area.

Funeral services were Thursday, and burial, with military honors, took place at Ridgelawn Memorial Park in Huntington.