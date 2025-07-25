Farmers’ markets around Ohio accept SNAP cards

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reminds Ohioans receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that they can use their benefits at over 100 farmers’ markets around the state and buy fresh, locally grown food using their Ohio Direction Card.

“Fresh fruits and vegetables are essential to a healthy diet and lifestyle for everyone,” said ODJFS director Matt Damschroder. “SNAP recipients can eat healthy and support local growers by shopping at their local farmers’ market.”

SNAP helps low-income individuals supplement their household budgets to purchase food using their Ohio Direction Card, which is like a debit card from a bank. Participating farmers’ markets display signs indicating they accept SNAP, EBT or the Ohio Direction Card.

Typically, cardholders will use their card to purchase tokens at the farmers’ market, which can then be used to buy eligible food.

Ohioans receiving SNAP benefits can either bring extra tokens back next time they visit or get a refund back on their card before they leave.

Markets or recipients interested in participating can find more information at https://jfs.ohio.gov/cash-food-and-refugee-assistance/food-assistance/ohio-direction-card-ebt/02-benefits-ohio-farmers-markets.

For a list of participating markets, visit Ohio Farmers’ Market EBT Directory.

For recipes and other healthy food tips, visit CelebrateYourPlate.org.