WNF’s Big Bend Beach is open to swimming again

PEDRO — The Wayne National Forest announced on Thursday afternoon that the public health advisory has been lifted and Big Bend Beach is open and safe for recreational swimming again.

The advisory was issued on June 2 and was lifted after water quality tests showed that the bacterial concentration had returned to safe levels.

“We monitor the water quality at the swim beach through a program of weekly testing,” WNF wrote on Facebook. “Currently, the water sample measurements are well below the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended limit. Public safety is our first priority. We will continue to monitor the water quality at the swim beach and keep the public informed of any unsafe conditions.”