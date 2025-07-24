Published 1:42 pm Thursday, July 24, 2025

Norma Staten

Norma Jean Staten, 89, of South Point, died Tuesday, July 22, 2025, surrounded by her family at her home.

A visitation will be 9–11 a.m. Saturday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with a graveside service to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Franklin Furnace.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the

Tri-State Bible College, 506 Margaret St., South Point, Ohio 45680, https://tsbc.edu/give/