Published 4:04 pm Thursday, July 24, 2025

Nancy Price-Gilmore

Sept. 18, 1941–July 24, 2025

Nancy “Gay” Blankenship Price-Gilmore, 83, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2025, in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Gay was born Sept. 18, 1941, in Ironton, a daughter of the late James and Hilda (Richendollar) Blankenship.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Daniel J. Price.

Gay was a graduate of Rock Hill High School.

She worked as a salesclerk for K-Mart for many years and retired as a waitress at several local restaurants.

She was also preceded by her sister, Joan Lambert.

Gay is survived by her brother, Daniel “Buck” Blankenship; sister, Carol Cook; niece, Tracy McClellan; three nephews, Mark McClellan, Johnny McClellan and Danny Lee Walls.

Gay lost her long battle with cancer.

Private burial will be held at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, is honored to assist the Price-Gilmore family during this difficult time.

