Jamie Herrmann: A mission and vision makeover Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

As an organization that has been providing services for over 50 years, the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is no stranger to changes that happen over time.

Through challenges and adjustments, the AAA7 has continued to meet the needs of our communities and the requirements of the organizations we work with.

2025 isn’t any different with a very busy advocacy season at both the State and Federal level and other projects to support long-term care home and community-based services in our communities.

The AAA7 is focused on building systems to accommodate future changes and dedicated to establishing and sustaining solid partnerships in the community. Most importantly, we want to continue providing our consumers with the exceptional services the AAA7 is known for and support our employees in a work environment where they feel valued, respected and fulfilled in their mission-driven work.

We have a strong team that is proud to serve our district, providing resources and programs that support individuals and their families with aging better, now and in the future.

As structures and processes evolve, it is important to review an agency’s Mission and Vision by which successful organizations operate. Over the many years we have been serving our communities, the AAA7’s Mission and Vision has been:

Our Mission: “Assisting individuals to maintain independence and personal choice by providing resource options and services.”

Our Vision: “Our region will have access to available resources and services to provide older adults and at-risk populations choices in meeting their needs for health and well-being.”

As discussed in May, the theme this year for Older Americans Month was “Flip the Script on Aging.”

This initiative was focused on reframing how we look at aging. Whether you are 2, 32, or 92, we are all aging! It is the one detail we all have in common.

As we evolve our thinking and concepts on aging, we felt as an organization that it was time to modify these guiding concepts to match where we are today; therefore, we have updated our Mission and Vision as stated below:

Our New Mission: “Helping You Age Better!”

Our New Vision: “AAA7 will be the trusted source for information, resources, and services that support health and wellbeing in Southern Ohio.”

By giving our mission and vision statements a makeover, it helps our agency and staff stay very focused on the work at hand.

To find out more about the AAA7 and the programs we offer or resources we can connect you with, contact us at 1-800-582-7277 or email info@aaa7.org.

Jamie Herrmann is executive director of Area Agency on Aging District 7.