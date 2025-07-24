DD levy rally set for Aug. 1 Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Event to serve as call to volunteers

SOUTH POINT — A rally is set for Friday, Aug. 1 in support of a ballot levy in the general election in November that would fund the county’s developmental disabilities services.

Julie Monroe, superintendent of Open Door School, operated by Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities, said the event is being organized by Lawrence County Advocates for DD, a political action committee in support of the levy, and is set for 6-8 p.m. at the South Point Community Center.

Monroe said advocates are seeking a 2.5 mill levy on the ballot.

“This will enable us to continue to provide services for people of all ages with developmental disabilities in the county,” she said.

Monroe said there has not been a levy in support of DD services approved since 2006.

“And these levies don’t increase,” she said, noting this does not meet current needs. “So we are very far behind and that’s why we are asking for an increase.”

The event will feature music by Emmy Davis and MacLean James, as well food.

Monroe said its primary purpose is to serve for organizing and to recruit supporters for the campaign in backing the levy.

“There will be information on how to help, as well as yard signs,” she said. “It’s a call for volunteers.”

The last time a DD levy was on the ballot in the county was 2019, when a 10-year, 2.5 mill levy was defeated by less than two percent.