Taste of Ironton canceled Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Ironton aLive’s Taste of Ironton will not be held this year.

Taste of Ironton was set for June 28 but, due to extreme weather, rescheduled it for July 29.

The group announced the cancellation on Facebook on Friday.

“We are saddened to announce that this year’s Taste of Ironton has been canceled,” the group wrote. “Changes in health regulations created unexpected requirements that made the event no longer practical for our vendors or our organization to manage.”

They added that anyone who purchased ticket booklets can contact Ironton aLive for a full refund.

“We are deeply grateful to the vendors, volunteers, the City of Ironton, and everyone who supported this event,” Taste of Ironton wrote. We look forward to bringing Taste of Ironton back in the future in a format that better supports our local businesses without placing a heavy regulatory burden on them.”

This was the first Taste of Ironton since 2019 and 13 city restaurants were committed to the event.